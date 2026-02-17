Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) recently:

2/17/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at iA Financial Co. Inc..

2/6/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/8/2026 – Rexford Industrial Realty was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/22/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 202.35%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.