Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.4590 and last traded at $4.4569, with a volume of 71654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.12%.Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan?based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.