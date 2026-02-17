Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 191580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

