Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.0650, with a volume of 144811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Zacks Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.
The company’s core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.
