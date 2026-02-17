Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $45.6290, with a volume of 367975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,028 shares of company stock valued at $46,545,276 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,603,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120,004 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

