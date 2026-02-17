Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.60 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $33.60 million and $4.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

