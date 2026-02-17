ASML (ASML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/2/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/30/2026 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,911.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/26/2026 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,528.00 to $1,642.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/16/2026 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/16/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/15/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,415.00 price target on by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/12/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – ASML had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.
- 1/12/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/5/2026 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/4/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,528.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
