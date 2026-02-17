Presearch (PRE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4.70 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars.

