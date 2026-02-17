Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.
CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.69.
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.
About Cameco
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.
