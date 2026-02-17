Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$129.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$134.30.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$131.77. The company had a trading volume of 347,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.45. The company has a market cap of C$122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$76.17 and a 12-month high of C$133.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 27.87%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Guse sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.16, for a total transaction of C$635,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,810.44. This trade represents a 78.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

