iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 625,881 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 798,988 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 515,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

