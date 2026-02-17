Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 30798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.2560.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Avolta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

