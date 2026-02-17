Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 231021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTE was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

