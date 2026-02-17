Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 5879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.
IBDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.
Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.
