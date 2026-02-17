VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.7450, with a volume of 150773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

