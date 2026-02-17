VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.7450, with a volume of 150773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
