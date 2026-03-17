1,191 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.2%

HUBB opened at $472.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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