Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $25.44

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.4444.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $95,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,339.06. This represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

