Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Illumina Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Illumina by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

