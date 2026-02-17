Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HCSG opened at $21.59 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $466.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

