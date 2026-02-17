H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. H. B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 22,833.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

