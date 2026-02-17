Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:TTC opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.82. Toro has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.