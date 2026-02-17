Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.8%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,775,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 510,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

