Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

DIOD stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.66. Diodes has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $81.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,180.35. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $31,074.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,316.20. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock worth $315,853 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diodes by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

