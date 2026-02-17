ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.05. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,338,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,817 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 236,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 162,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

