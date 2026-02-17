Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 74,826,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 101,357,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ondas Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ondas

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 212,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Recommended Stories

