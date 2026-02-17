Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,927,739 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,504,035 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.1%
Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 2,139,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,184. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics
In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.
Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.
