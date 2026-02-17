SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 205,552 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 245,151 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

SOS Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About SOS

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

