First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,482 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 11,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of FYT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 5,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $64.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

