ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,861,960 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 19,517,253 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,879,000 after acquiring an additional 788,514 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 39,577,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,647. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.30 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $9.70 price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.13.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

