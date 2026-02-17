TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,146,921 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,834,257 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,673. The company has a current ratio of 166.64, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $691.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,157.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

