Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,467,289 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 1,836,938 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,866,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prudential Public by 241.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,998,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 2,120,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,499,000 after buying an additional 1,007,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 819,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 409,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,245,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 887,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

