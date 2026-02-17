Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,467,289 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 1,836,938 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on Prudential Public
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prudential Public Trading Up 2.6%
PUK traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 887,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.
Prudential Public Company Profile
Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.
Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Public
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.