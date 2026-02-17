2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,587,859 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 5,514,084 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,863,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,863,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

2x Solana ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. 2x Solana ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

2x Solana ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0082 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from 2x Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of 2x Solana ETF

About 2x Solana ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Solana ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2x Solana ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

