Comparing Textron (NYSE:TXT) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Textron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Textron 6.22% 14.63% 6.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Textron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Textron 0 7 4 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ParaZero Technologies and Textron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Textron has a consensus target price of $97.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Textron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Textron is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Textron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Textron $14.80 billion 1.17 $921.00 million $5.11 19.52

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

Textron beats ParaZero Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, powersports products, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. The Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aviation aircraft and Bell helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.