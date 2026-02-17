Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) COO Sells $203,100.66 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $203,100.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,806.64. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRON stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Positive Sentiment: Management announced it will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast?track route — provides a clear regulatory path rather than abandoning the program. Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRON. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

