Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $103,229.06 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $103,229.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,357.04. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 5.7%

AURA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 463,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,467. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.46. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus?like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company’s platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non?ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near?infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti?tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

