Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 20,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $472,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,131.74. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $470,600.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 303,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLSE. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLSE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.