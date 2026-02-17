Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells 7,863 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,489.68. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 51,503,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on OCUL

Key Headlines Impacting Ocular Therapeutix

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocular Therapeutix this week:

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.