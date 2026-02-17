Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells 7,863 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,489.68. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Shares of OCUL stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 51,503,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Key Headlines Impacting Ocular Therapeutix
Here are the key news stories impacting Ocular Therapeutix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SOL?1 demonstrated statistical superiority to Regeneron’s Eylea on the trial’s vision endpoint, supporting Ocular’s plan to pursue an FDA filing and a potential new treatment option in wet AMD. Ocular Therapeutix’s eye drug superior to Regeneron’s Eylea in late-stage trial
- Positive Sentiment: Company and coverage note a clear regulatory path — Ocular is talking about an FDA submission based on the Phase 3 win, which could materially change the company’s product mix if approved. Ocular’s Hydrogel Beats Regeneron’s Eylea in Wet AMD Study, Plots Path to FDA
- Neutral Sentiment: Ocular released topline SOL?1 results and corporate commentary; the data readout itself is positive but investors are parsing subgroup/endpoint details and next steps. Ocular Therapeutix releases positive topline results from SOL-1
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the win, shares fell sharply because the observed benefit was characterized as modest and, crucially, the comparator in some analyses was a lower?dose/less?favorable version of Eylea — raising questions about clinical meaningfulness and commercial differentiation. Ocular Therapeutix plunges as modest benefit overshadow trial win over Regeneron’s Eylea
- Negative Sentiment: Market and analyst coverage flagged investor skepticism — headlines note a 25–35% intraday decline on heavy volume as traders focused on practical uptake, labeling the result “positive but underwhelming.” Ocular claims a win with eye drug data even as shares sink
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary points to potential regulatory and commercial hurdles (e.g., demonstrating meaningful advantage vs standard?dose Eylea, pricing/reimbursement, and adoption), which could delay or limit upside even if FDA accepts a filing. Ocular Therapeutix eyes FDA filing with ph. 3 wet AMD win over Regeneron’s leading Eylea
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.
The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.
