Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,300,465 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 6,455,325 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,093,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,093,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,076. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.