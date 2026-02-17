CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 16,106,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 19,946,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Positive Sentiment: Management change and bullish retail take — Motley Fool highlights Henrique Braun’s promotion to CEO (effective March 31), arguing new leadership could reinvigorate growth and listing long?term dividend support as a reason to buy. 6 Reasons to Buy Coca?Cola Stock

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

