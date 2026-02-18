First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 17.5% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,055,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 613,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.21.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

