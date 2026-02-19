Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,914,433 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 8,063,030 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,907,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,907,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 29th. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Baidu Trading Up 0.4%

Baidu stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

