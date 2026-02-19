Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 1,074.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,074.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Beazley to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Beazley Stock Performance

About Beazley

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 1,211 on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,269.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 992.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 902.16. The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

