Wall Street Zen Upgrades Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) to “Hold”

Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Spyglass Pharma Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Spyglass Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Insider Transactions at Spyglass Pharma

In other Spyglass Pharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $59,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,463,024. This represents a 162.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Spyglass Pharma

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

