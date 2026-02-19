Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9763745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caesars Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record digital performance and portfolio investments — Management flagged continued digital momentum and portfolio investments that should shape 2025 results; the digital segment delivered a record quarter, supporting revenue growth and longer?term margin leverage. CZR Q4 Deep Dive

Record digital performance and portfolio investments — Management flagged continued digital momentum and portfolio investments that should shape 2025 results; the digital segment delivered a record quarter, supporting revenue growth and longer?term margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and solid top-line growth — GAAP net revenues were ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% y/y), slightly above consensus, which supports the case that operations (especially non?gaming/digital) are improving. Press Release

Revenue beat and solid top-line growth — GAAP net revenues were ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% y/y), slightly above consensus, which supports the case that operations (especially non?gaming/digital) are improving. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow and investor interest — Unusual call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders are positioning for an upside re?rating or near?term rallies. (Market options activity reported 49% above typical call volume.)

Bullish options flow and investor interest — Unusual call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders are positioning for an upside re?rating or near?term rallies. (Market options activity reported 49% above typical call volume.) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets but kept constructive ratings — Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Stifel, Truist, Citizens JMP) trimmed targets modestly but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in longer?term upside despite the quarter’s noise. Analyst Notes (Benzinga) Deutsche Bank

Analysts cut price targets but kept constructive ratings — Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Stifel, Truist, Citizens JMP) trimmed targets modestly but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in longer?term upside despite the quarter’s noise. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and GAAP net loss — Reported EPS was -$1.23 vs. the consensus near -$0.18, and GAAP net loss (~$250M). Management says the swing versus prior year was mainly due to large gains on asset sales in the comparable quarter. The EPS miss is the primary near?term negative catalyst. Earnings Deck / Press Release

Large EPS miss and GAAP net loss — Reported EPS was -$1.23 vs. the consensus near -$0.18, and GAAP net loss (~$250M). Management says the swing versus prior year was mainly due to large gains on asset sales in the comparable quarter. The EPS miss is the primary near?term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Share weakness and 52?week low headlines — Some outlets noted the EPS miss pushed the stock to a new 52?week low intraday, adding volatility and downside pressure for investors focused on near?term earnings. 52?Week Low Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,049,000 after buying an additional 3,910,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,622,000 after buying an additional 3,716,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $65,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 13.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.03.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Featured Stories

