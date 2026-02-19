DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

DPMLF opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. DPM Metals has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts forecast that DPM Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

