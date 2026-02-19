Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $45.50

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trupanion from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,553.69. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,345.22. The trade was a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,863 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 44.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.