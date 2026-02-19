TryHard Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 24th (NASDAQ:THH)

TryHard’s (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 24th. TryHard had issued 1,525,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,100,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of TryHard’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TryHard currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ THH opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. TryHard has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

