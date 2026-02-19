Western Union (WU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.0422 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Read Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.