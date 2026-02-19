Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $592.6980 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Shares of LAMR stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 145.54%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.
Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.
In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.
