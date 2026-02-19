Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $592.6980 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.