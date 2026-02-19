Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,373,932 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 18,958,988 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,517,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,517,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded PG from “hold” to “buy,” providing immediate buy-side momentum and signaling analyst confidence in the name. Read More.

Erste Group upgraded PG from “hold” to “buy,” providing immediate buy-side momentum and signaling analyst confidence in the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights a potential growth catalyst: P&G’s push into digital retail and e?commerce (using data and AI) that could help reignite volume growth over time — a strategic narrative investors like for sustainable revenue/margin upside. Read More.

Zacks highlights a potential growth catalyst: P&G’s push into digital retail and e?commerce (using data and AI) that could help reignite volume growth over time — a strategic narrative investors like for sustainable revenue/margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing analyst support: several brokerages have raised ratings/targets in recent months (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among them) and the consensus price target sits above current levels, which cushions downside and attracts buyers. Read More.

Ongoing analyst support: several brokerages have raised ratings/targets in recent months (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among them) and the consensus price target sits above current levels, which cushions downside and attracts buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated — Zacks notes PG is among the most?searched stocks recently; that can increase intraday volume and volatility but is not a clear directional signal. Read More.

Investor attention is elevated — Zacks notes PG is among the most?searched stocks recently; that can increase intraday volume and volatility but is not a clear directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent results/guidance remain mixed: Q3 results slightly beat EPS estimates but revenue lagged; FY2026 EPS guide is in place — fundamentals aren’t deteriorating materially, so news flow (rather than fundamentals) is driving short?term moves. Read More.

Recent results/guidance remain mixed: Q3 results slightly beat EPS estimates but revenue lagged; FY2026 EPS guide is in place — fundamentals aren’t deteriorating materially, so news flow (rather than fundamentals) is driving short?term moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares at about $162.28 (?$2.46M) on Feb. 13, a 25% reduction in his holding — a visible near?term negative signal for sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares at about $162.28 (?$2.46M) on Feb. 13, a 25% reduction in his holding — a visible near?term negative signal for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader insider sales reported (including large, multi?million dollar sales by senior executives) amplify selling pressure and likely explain much of the day’s weakness as investors read these as reduced insider conviction. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

PG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

